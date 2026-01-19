Solar Storm Lights Up U.S. Skies With Rare Northern Lights

Millions across the United States are gearing up for a spectacular celestial show tonight as the northern lights, also known as the aurora borealis, are set to be visible much further south than usual. This rare event is the result of a powerful solar eruption on January 18, 2026, which sent a surge of charged particles, or coronal mass ejection (CME), directly toward Earth. The aurora will be visible in several states, reaching as far south as Alabama and California.

A Stunning Solar Outburst

Experts from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Space Weather Prediction Center have issued a G4 geomagnetic storm watch, signaling a high level of geomagnetic activity. This event, expected to reach Earth in the late hours of January 19 or early on January 20, promises to deliver one of the most widespread auroral displays in recent memory. The CME, which erupted from sunspot 4341, is expected to trigger powerful geomagnetic storms, particularly in northern and mid-latitude states.

Areas with the best chances of seeing the northern lights include Alaska, Washington, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, North and South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, New York, and Maine. If the storm intensifies, the aurora could stretch further to Oregon, Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, and parts of New England. Even southern states like Alabama and Northern California may experience the phenomenon under the right conditions, though the lights may appear faint closer to the horizon.

Perfect Viewing Conditions for Skywatchers

The best viewing times for the aurora are expected between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. on January 20, especially in Massachusetts, although conditions may shift depending on when the CME hits Earth. Experts recommend finding dark spots away from city lights to enhance the experience, as urban light pollution can obscure the display. Meteorologist Tony Laubach advises skywatchers to prepare for cold temperatures, with wind chills in some regions potentially reaching as low as -20°F.

For skywatchers in the Great Lakes region, the event coincides with a winter storm, but clear skies may offer prime viewing opportunities. In more southern areas, the aurora may appear as a faint green glow, and those in cloudier areas may miss out on the full spectacle. While some may have to wait until later, viewers can expect the aurora to fade by the end of January 20, with the light show likely continuing into Canada and the far northern U.S.

While the northern lights themselves will be a breathtaking sight, this solar event also serves as a reminder of the unpredictable power of the Sun. The solar flare responsible for the CME also sparked the most intense radiation storm since 2003, with implications for astronauts aboard the International Space Station and passengers on polar route flights. However, the average person on the ground faces little risk.

For those unable to witness the aurora in person, live streams from locations across the globe will be available for viewing. NOAA and other space agencies will continue to monitor the situation, with real-time forecasts available for updates.

With a once-in-a-lifetime event unfolding across the U.S. skies, tonight’s auroral display is not just a reminder of nature’s beauty, but of the dynamic and powerful forces at play in space weather.