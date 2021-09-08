Solar energy might account for nearly half of all electricity in the United States by 2050, according to the government.

Solar could account for as much as 40 percent of the electricity supply by 2035 and 45 percent by 2050, according to a research released by the Department of Energy, up from its present level of three percent.

However, the US would have to treble its yearly solar capacity increases to reach this level, according to the department.

According to the department, the future also depends on significant public investments as well as regulatory changes that disincentivize carbon-based energy.

Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm stated, “The study emphasizes the fact that solar, our cheapest and fastest-growing source of clean energy, may supply enough electricity to power all of the houses in the United States by 2035.”

“To achieve this bright future, we will need a vast and fair deployment of renewable energy, as well as strong decarbonization policies, as outlined in the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda.”

President Joe Biden is pressing for dramatic action on climate change and renewable energy, while Congress is debating major measures to restructure the country’s infrastructure and social services.

During a visit to parts of New York and New Jersey hit by Hurricane Ida last week, Biden emphasized the need for action, saying the globe is facing a “code red” climate threat.

The research was released on the same day that the Solar Energy Industry Association advocated for aggressive action to increase solar capacity, including a long-term extension of the solar investment tax credit and other clean energy initiatives.