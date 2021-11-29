Solar Eclipse and Comet To Glorify The Skies This December

The month of December is primed to bring an end to a year of spectacular skygazing. The month is packed with even more sky events for aficionados everywhere, from a total solar eclipse to a visible comet.

Solar Eclipse (Total)

The total solar eclipse, which occurs on Saturday, kicks off a month of fascinating skywatching. According to NASA, a total solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, throwing a partial or entire shadow on the planet.

Some folks in the Southern Hemisphere will be able to see this event. According to NASA, a partial solar eclipse will be visible in sections of Saint Helena, Namibia, Lesotho, South Africa, South Georgia and Sandwich Islands, Crozet Islands, Falkland Islands, Chile, New Zealand, and Australia. Those who intend to see the event in real time from these locations should remember to wear solar eclipse glasses to ensure a safe viewing experience.

Only Antarctica will be able to see the total solar eclipse. However, most people will be able to see the breathtaking spectacle since it will be livestreamed from the Union Glacier, offering us a unique glimpse of the total solar eclipse from the farthest reaches of the globe.

Leonard, the Comet

Comet Leonard is expected to be the “brightest comet of the year,” according to NASA, and will pass closest to Earth on Dec. 12 at 8.54 a.m. EST. Although it’s difficult to anticipate when and how bright a comet will appear, comet Leonard is likely to be visible through binoculars and possibly even the naked eye. So far, the comet is predicted to reach its brightest point on December 13 or 14.

Those who want to see the comet should keep up with the latest news because it will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. On Jan. 3, 2022, Comet Leonard will make its closest approach to the sun, according to NASA. After that, it will leave the solar system and will “never” return.

Meteor Shower in Gemini

Another spectacular event will adorn the December skies just a few days later, when the Geminid meteor shower peaks on the evenings of December 13 to 14. According to the American Meteor Society (AMS), skywatchers mark their calendars for the Geminids since it is often the “strongest” meteor shower of the year. It is also regarded as one of the by NASA. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.