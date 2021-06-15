Snake Catchers Document the Removal of a 6ft-Long Python from a Café

Snake experts were summoned last week after a python was discovered lazing in the sun at the back of a café, causing discomfort to diners.

Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers, an Australian organization that specializes in snake relocation, arrived at the café to assist. The same snake rescue organisation recently discovered a snake hiding in the living room cupboard of a family.

The group released a video to Facebook showing team member Stu arriving at the café to see the carpet python coiled around a tree in the café’s rear garden.

The snake specialist initially attempts to remove the snake from the tree using a specialist pole, but quickly switches to using his hands once the animal begins firmly winding itself around the tree’s limbs in an attempt to remain put.

Stu then begins carefully unwrapping the python from its branch, emphasizing that he does not want to cause the snake any harm. “Also don’t want to get bit,” he adds.

With one hand behind the snake’s head, the specialist prys it free from the tree.

“I am sorry, buddy!” he says. You are frightening those who came for pies and coffee.”

He stuffs the animal into a sack and transports it away from the café to a nearby patch of forest.

Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers stated on Facebook: “This stunning snake was basking in the morning sun, but it was a little too close for comfort at the back of a local café.”

“For the safety of the snake so that it wouldn’t be bothered by customers, the café owners asked for it to be relocated to a more suitable spot.”

Carpet pythons can reach a maximum length of 11.4 feet and are renowned for their complex body patterning.

According to Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers, the snakes are frequently encountered in Australia’s Sunshine Coast, frequently in roof areas where they may hunt for rats or possums.