Smog in Delhi and Lahore has forced schools and industry closures.

Due to severe levels of air pollution, India’s capital has closed its schools till further notice, while inhabitants of Lahore, Pakistan, have begged with government to intervene in the region’s bitter haze.

In recent years, air quality has deteriorated in northern India and portions of Pakistan, as industrial pollution, smoke from seasonal agricultural burn-off, and colder winter temperatures combine to form poisonous smog.

A Swiss air quality monitor named Lahore, a city of more than 11 million inhabitants in Punjab province near the Indian border, as the world’s most polluted city on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Delhi is frequently classified as the world’s worst metropolis for air quality, with levels of pollutants hitting more than 30 times the World Health Organization’s recommended maximum limit last week.

In an effort to clean up the haze, the Indian megacity of 20 million people has cancelled courses and encouraged residents to work from home, as well as barring non-essential trucks from entering the city.

The city’s Commission for Air Quality Management issued an order late Tuesday ordering all educational institutions to remain closed until further notice.

At least three times a day, “anti-smog cannons” — which spray mist into the air — and water sprinklers were ordered to operate at pollution hotspots, while six of 11 thermal power plants around Delhi were told to shut down.

According to the committee, at least half of government employees are being sent home, and private companies should follow suit.

The order comes only days after the Delhi government fought a Supreme Court order to declare the city’s first “pollution lockdown,” which would confine residents to their homes.

Despite the fact that Delhi has been enveloped by poisonous haze in recent days, India led the drive to reduce anti-coal pledges at the UN COP26 climate summit, critics claiming it put economic growth ahead of the planet’s future.

According to Swiss air quality monitor IQAir, Lahore had an air quality index of 348 on Wednesday, much over the WHO’s hazardous level of 300.

“Children are suffering from lung problems… find a remedy for God’s sake,” laborer Muhammad Saeed told AFP.

In a frantic attempt to clean the air, Lahore citizens have built their own purifiers and filed lawsuits against government officials in recent years.

Authorities, on the other hand, have been hesitant to respond, blaming the haze on India or alleging that the estimates are inflated.

