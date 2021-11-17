Smog in Delhi and Lahore causes school and plant closures as residents choke.

In order to combat severe levels of air pollution in the region, India’s capital has closed schools and coal plants. Residents of Lahore, Pakistan, were suffocating on noxious haze on Wednesday.

In recent years, air quality has deteriorated in northern India and portions of Pakistan, as industrial pollution, smoke from seasonal agricultural burn-off, and colder winter temperatures combine to form poisonous smog.

Delhi is frequently classified as the world’s worst metropolis for air quality, with levels of pollutants hitting more than 30 times the World Health Organization’s recommended maximum limit last week.

In an effort to combat the dirty air, the city ordered the closure of six of the city’s 11 coal-fired power facilities until the end of the month.

The move comes as India spearheaded the charge at the UN COP26 climate meeting over the weekend to reduce anti-coal pledges, with critics accusing it of prioritizing economic expansion over the planet’s future.

In an effort to clean up the haze, the Indian capital of 20 million people has also suspended school sessions and encouraged people to work from home, as well as barring non-essential trucks from entering the city.

The city’s Commission for Air Quality Management issued an order late Tuesday ordering all educational institutions to remain closed until further notice.

At least three times a day, “anti-smog cannons” (which spray mist into the air) and water sprinklers were required to operate at pollution hotspots.

According to the committee, at least half of government employees are being sent home, and private companies should follow suit.

The order comes only days after the Delhi government fought a Supreme Court order to declare the city’s first “pollution lockdown,” which would confine residents to their homes.

The city of Lahore in Pakistan’s Punjab province, near the Indian border, was named the world’s most polluted city by a Swiss air quality monitor on Wednesday.

According to Swiss air quality monitor IQAir, Lahore, a city of 11 million people, had an air quality index of 348, much above the WHO’s hazardous level of 300.

“Children are suffering from lung problems… find a remedy for God’s sake,” laborer Muhammad Saeed told AFP.

In a frantic attempt to clean the air, Lahore citizens have built their own purifiers and filed lawsuits against government officials in recent years.

Authorities, on the other hand, have been hesitant to respond, blaming the haze on India or alleging that the estimates are inflated.

