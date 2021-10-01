Smith & Wesson, a gunmaker, is relocating to Tennessee, which is gun-friendly.

Smith & Wesson, a guns manufacturer, announced Thursday that it will relocate its headquarters to Tennessee, citing the increasingly hostile political atmosphere in its traditional home state of Massachusetts.

The 169-year-old firearms company will relocate 750 jobs from Springfield, Massachusetts, to Maryville, Tennessee, where local leaders agreed to grant tax breaks and other incentives.

According to a press statement, Chief Executive Mark Smith noted recently sponsored legislation in Massachusetts that, if passed, “would bar the company from producing certain firearms in the state.”

“This has been an extraordinarily painful and emotional decision for us, but after an exhaustive and thorough study, we believe we have been left with no other option for the continuing health and development of our historic company,” Smith said.

“The State of Tennessee and the entire leadership of Blount County have been extremely supportive throughout this process, and the quality of life, outdoor lifestyle, and low cost of living in the Greater Knoxville area have left no doubt that Tennessee is the ideal location for Smith & Wesson’s new headquarters.”

More than 1,000 employment will be retained by Smith & Wesson in Massachusetts. On a conference call with analysts, Smith noted that metalworking, design engineering, and other functions will continue to be performed in Massachusetts.

Smith & Wesson, on the other hand, will close plants in Connecticut and Missouri and relocate certain operations to Tennessee.

Tennessee’s Republican Governor, Bill Lee, praised the announcement, saying it will bring $125 million in new investment and 750 jobs to the state.

In a news release, Lee added, “Our pro-business reputation, competent workforce, and commitment to the Second Amendment make Tennessee a perfect location for guns manufacturing.”

“We are pleased to welcome Smith & Wesson to Tennessee and are pleased that this US-based company has chosen to relocate from Massachusetts.”

According to a document included in Smith & Wesson’s securities filing, local officials consented to road construction and utility upgrades as part of a tax abatement arrangement with Smith & Wesson.