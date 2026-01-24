Sky Unveils Deep Discounts in January Sale on TV and Broadband Bundles

Sky’s January sale for 2026 has kicked off with a bang, offering customers significant savings on their TV, Netflix, and broadband packages. The deals include some of the most aggressive discounts the company has ever offered, making it an ideal time for consumers to upgrade their home entertainment and internet services.

Key Deals and Savings

Among the most notable offers is a Sky Stream, Netflix, and 500Mbps fibre broadband bundle, now priced at £39 per month—matching Black Friday’s low price and saving £120. Customers can also grab the Sky Glass smart TV for just £4.25 per month, bringing the latest in 4K technology at a fraction of the usual cost.

Sky is sweetening the deal further by offering up to £300 in switching incentives for those moving from their current broadband or TV providers. This is aimed at enticing customers away from competitors like Virgin Media and Plusnet. The promotion is in direct competition with Virgin’s own January sales, where bundled offers featuring Sky access are also available.

The standout value is in the Ultimate TV and Full Fibre 500 bundle, which drops to its lowest price ever, now available for £39 a month. The package includes 140 channels, including the coveted Sky Atlantic, alongside the fast 500Mbps fibre broadband and complimentary Netflix and Discovery subscriptions.

For those looking for more affordable options, Sky offers the Essential TV and Full Fibre 300 bundle, which includes fewer channels but still offers 300Mbps broadband at a price of £35 per month.

Sky’s new way of watching TV, the Sky Stream service, allows for a satellite-free experience that works over WiFi, making it a flexible choice for customers. However, all deals require at least one Sky TV package, such as the £15 Essential TV option, which provides 100 channels and free Netflix and Discovery .

In addition, shoppers looking to purchase a new TV outright can opt for the Sky Glass Air model for £225. This model comes with a 43-inch 4K HDR Quantum Dot screen and Dolby Audio speakers. However, the Glass Air is also available on an interest-free, 48-month loan for £4.25 per month, making it a more budget-friendly way to own the TV without paying the full amount upfront.

For those switching broadband providers, Sky promises to cover up to £300 of early termination fees. New customers can claim this after paying off any outstanding fees with their previous provider and submitting their claim within 90 days of activating their Sky package. Successful claims are usually processed within 14 days and credited to the customer’s Sky account.

However, as with any telecom deal, it’s important to note that both Sky and Virgin Media have planned price increases every April, meaning customers will likely see their bills rise at least twice during their 24-month contract term.

These deals represent significant savings, but customers should compare the offerings with other providers like Plusnet and Virgin to ensure the best value for their location and needs.