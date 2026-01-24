Sky Launches 14p Daily TV Deal in January Sale

Sky has unveiled its January 2026 sale with remarkable discounts on TV, streaming, and broadband services, offering customers the chance to grab some incredible deals at Black Friday prices. The promotion includes significant reductions on bundles that combine TV subscriptions, Netflix, and high-speed fibre broadband.

One of the most striking offers is a Sky Glass smart TV, available for as little as £4.25 per month, which breaks down to just 14p per day. This deal provides customers with the latest 4K smart TV that integrates Sky’s TV channels and streaming apps. Additionally, Sky Stream customers can access Netflix and 500Mbps fibre broadband at a £120 discount, now priced at Black Friday levels.

Exclusive Deals and Offers

Sky’s latest sale also includes enticing options for those upgrading their home entertainment setup. For instance, the Sky Glass Air, a slimmer and more budget-friendly version of the original, has dropped to £4.25 per month for the 43” model. Larger sizes, including the 55” and 65” models, are available at £7.25 and £9.50 per month, respectively. For those desiring an upgraded version, the Sky Glass Gen 2 is now priced at £10.25 per month, a reduction from its original £14 price tag.

In addition to the attractive prices on the Sky Glass TV, customers can also choose from various broadband bundles. The Ultimate TV and Full Fibre 500 package, which provides 140 channels, including Sky Atlantic, as well as Netflix and Discovery subscriptions, has been slashed to £39 per month, a £5 reduction from its previous price. This bundle also includes 500Mbps fibre broadband and is available through Sky Stream, a service that allows users to access TV content via WiFi, removing the need for a satellite dish or aerial.

Sky is sweetening the deal even further by offering up to £300 in cashback for new customers switching from other providers. The incentive covers early termination fees, with £200 available for broadband-only customers and £300 for those opting for both TV and broadband packages. These claims can be submitted within 90 days of activating a new Sky package and typically receive processing within 14 days.

While Sky’s deals offer compelling value, it’s important for potential customers to keep in mind the upcoming price increases in April. Both Sky and Virgin Media are expected to raise their prices at that time, which could result in at least two bill hikes over the course of a 24-month contract. However, with discounts as significant as £120 off certain bundles, these current offers represent some of the best savings available on the market.