Sky Glass Air TV Offers Affordable 4K Tech at 14p Per Day

Sky has launched its flagship smart TV, the Sky Glass Air, at an exceptionally low price, making it an attractive option for budget-conscious shoppers seeking a solid audiovisual experience. As part of its 2026 winter sale, Sky is offering the 43-inch model for just £4.25 per month, which works out to about 14p per day. The offer runs until February 11 and comes with a range of TV packages that include Netflix and Discovery subscriptions.

The Sky Glass Air, which launched in June 2026, is designed to be a slimmer and more affordable alternative to the higher-end Sky Glass Gen 2 model. The Air provides access to Sky channels and popular streaming apps directly, all without the need for a satellite dish. Users only need to plug it in and connect to Wi-Fi to begin using it.

Tech Features and Performance

Despite its budget-friendly price, tech experts have praised the Sky Glass Air for its strong performance. Uswitch’s Nick Baker, who reviewed the TV for three weeks, described the device as “no lightweight” in terms of technology. The TV features a 4K Quantum Dot panel, which provides vibrant colors and sharp clarity for both streaming content and live TV. The model also includes an auto-enhance feature that adjusts both picture and sound settings based on what is being watched, as well as a variety of picture modes such as Entertainment, Sports, and Movies.

However, Baker pointed out that while the sound quality is decent, it lacks the built-in soundbar of the more expensive Sky Glass Gen 2. It comes with Dolby audio and a two-speaker stereo system, which still delivers clear dialogue and good depth, but it may not offer the immersive experience that some users expect. For those who prefer better audio, it is possible to stream Dolby Atmos to a compatible soundbar.

The Sky OS interface is another standout feature. It consolidates content from Sky channels and various streaming platforms in one place, learning from users’ viewing habits to offer improved recommendations over time.

While the Sky Glass Air is ideal for consumers looking for a sleek, well-performing TV at a lower cost, it may not suit serious gamers or home cinema enthusiasts. Those interested in a more premium experience might consider upgrading to the Sky Glass Gen 2, which is currently priced at £10.25 per month in the sale.