Sky Events To Look Forward To In October 2021.

This October, skywatchers will be treated to a variety of spectacular views. The month is jam-packed with sky events for everyone to enjoy, from meteor showers to opportunities to get out and appreciate the sight of the moon.

Shower of Draconid Meteors

The Draconid meteor shower, which lasts only a few hours, kicks off October’s spectacular skywatching activities by putting on a show at dusk in the early evening of Oct. 8. Skywatchers can also look for the Draconids in the evenings leading up to and following that date, with the finest views coming from the Northern Hemisphere.

Despite the fact that the Draconids only release “a handful” of meteors each hour, the evening may afford superb views of the sky because the light of the waxing crescent moon will likely not interfere. Furthermore, the Draconids have produced hundreds or even thousands of meteors per hour on “unusual” occasions. According to EarthSky, this was the case for European skywatchers in 2011, who saw more than 600 meteors per hour.

Keeping an eye on the Moon

On Oct. 16, the International Observe the Moon Night, people will have a cause to come out and see the moon. The event, which takes place just days before the full moon on Oct. 20, when the moon will achieve peak illumination at 10:57 a.m. EDT, is ideal for moongazing, whether people join a nearby event or simply observe the moon from their own lawn.

The Hunter’s Moon will be named after the October full moon, which may seem “bigger and more orange” after sunset, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac. This is due to the fact that the Hunter’s Moon occurs first after the Harvest Moon, which might occur in September or October. Because the Harvest Moon fell in September this year, the full moon in October is known as the Hunter’s Moon.

Shower of Orionid Meteors

People who are out for the full moon can also enjoy another meteor shower, as the Orionid meteor shower, which is presently active, will peak on the evenings of October 20 and 21.

The Orionids, which are classified as a “medium-strength” meteor shower, often generate 10 to 20 showers per hour at their peak. However, there have been times when peak rates have been comparable to the well-known Perseid meteor showers, which emit 50 to 75 meteors per hour.

Early Morning Sky with Mercury

