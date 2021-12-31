Sky Events To Look Forward To In 2022

Skywatchers should prepare for an amazing year of sky-watching in 2022, as it is jam-packed with sky occurrences they won’t want to miss.

The year 2021 was full of surprises for skygazers everywhere, from spectacular meteor showers to a solar eclipse in one of the world’s most isolated locations. But don’t worry if you missed any of these phenomena; 2022 has plenty of surprises in store for skywatchers.

Showers of meteors

Meteor showers are usually interesting to see, and skywatchers in 2022 will be treated to a number of these celestial displays.

After the “above normal” Quadrantids meteor shower on January 3–4, there will be a brief respite until the Lyrid meteor shower peaks on April 21–22. According to AccuWeather, the Eta Aquarids will arrive just two weeks later, bringing the “greatest meteor shower of the year” to the Southern Hemisphere.

The Delta Aquarids will then reach their peak in late July. Despite the fact that this is a “average” meteor shower, it will peak on a night when the moon is only 1% full, providing ideal sky-watching conditions.

In mid-August, the Perseid meteor shower, which is regarded to be one of the best to watch, will peak. The Draconid and Orionid meteor showers will occur in October, followed by the Taurids and Leonids in November.

The Geminids, the year’s most powerful meteor shower, will peak on Dec. 13 to 14, followed by the Ursids, which will peak right before Christmas.

Clearly, meteor shower viewing possibilities abound in 2022. NASA has supplied some helpful hints for photographing meteor showers.

Full Moons, Supermoons, and a Black Moon are all visible in the sky.

Even though the Earth only has one moon, the peak illumination of the moon each month is always fascinating. There will be three supermoons in 2022, in addition to the full moons with distinct names.

The moon will be near its closest approach during a supermoon, so it will appear larger and brighter than a regular full moon. The first supermoon will occur in June, when the full Strawberry moon will be visible. The second supermoon will occur in July, followed by the third in August.

On April 30, there will also be a full moon. A black moon, in contrast to the well-known blue moon, refers to the second full moon in a calendar month.