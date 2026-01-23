Skipping Breakfast Doesn’t Impair Cognitive Function, Study Finds

Intermittent fasting, a popular trend that involves extended periods of not eating each day, may not affect cognitive performance as commonly believed, according to a recent study. The research challenges the idea that skipping meals, such as breakfast, harms mental sharpness.

Fasting and Mental Performance

Published by the American Psychological Association, the study synthesized 71 previous research efforts involving 3,484 participants. It found no consistent evidence that short-term fasting impairs cognitive abilities such as memory recall, decision-making, or response speed. Researchers, led by Dr. David Moreau of the University of Auckland, compared the cognitive performance of adults who had fasted to those who had recently eaten. They found that individuals who had fasted showed no significant decline in cognitive performance.

“Many people believe that missing a meal leads to immediate declines in mental acuity, but our synthesis of the evidence suggests otherwise,” Dr. Moreau explained. “Across a broad range of diverse tasks, cognitive performance remained remarkably stable.”

The study, published in the journal Psychological Bulletin, focused on various cognitive functions including memory recall, decision-making, and task accuracy. On average, participants had fasted for around 12 hours. Despite this extended period without food, performance on these tasks remained consistent with those who had eaten recently.

Fasting’s Physiological Benefits

Dr. Moreau also noted that fasting may have additional health benefits beyond its effects on weight loss. As the body switches from glycogen to fat as its primary energy source during fasting, it produces ketones—metabolites that some emerging research suggests may have health advantages. These include modulating hormones and activating repair processes that could contribute to longevity.

However, the study did note that brain function may be slightly affected after 12 hours of fasting, and younger participants, particularly children, were observed to experience noticeable cognitive declines when fasting. This echoes earlier research that found eating breakfast provides a cognitive advantage for children.

One notable observation in the study was that cognitive performance declined more in food-related tasks. Participants who were asked to look at food images or process food-related words were more distracted, suggesting that hunger might divert cognitive resources in contexts involving food.

Overall, the research concludes that while fasting may not affect general cognitive function, it does suggest that fasting can selectively influence brain performance when food is a central focus. For the average adult, skipping meals appears to have little to no impact on mental sharpness in the short term.