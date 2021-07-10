Skechers GOrun Razor Excess Review: Mostly Comfortable, Bouncy Everyday Running Shoes

Running shoes aren’t all tuned the same way. Some are designed to provide comfort and assist you in reaching your goal, while others are designed to be speedy. The Skechers GOrun Razor Excess running shoes are designed for speed. These shoes are for folks who want to keep up with their own personal records and don’t have any specific plates or materials embedded.

I wore these shoes for over 50 kilometers to see how they felt and performed. I was able to compare both of those items when they were brand new and when they had been worn in for a while. Despite the fact that they aren’t perfect, I believe they accomplish their goal. The shoes are swift, durable, and largely comfortable while allowing you to move quickly.

Skechers GORun Razor Excess Fit and Feel

These, like most speed or tempo running shoes, feature a minimalist feel and appearance. The upper is thin and airy, while the midsole is compact. The upper is transparent, similar to New Balance’s FuelCell Rebel v2. Unlike the Revel v2, though, these Razor running shoes have a stiffer upper material, which is one of the few reasons they aren’t completely comfy.

The top is described as “athletic mono mesh” by Skechers. While it is mesh in the sense that it allows air to move freely, it does not have the same soft feel as other mesh fabrics. This one has a more plasticky feel to it than a soft one. Its wrinkles across the front of my shoe, in my experience, can strike hard and have been evident at various periods over my kilometers. As the miles piled up, I began to notice the top prodding my foot more than I had in the first few runs. This wasn’t a once-in-a-while occurrence, but it was enough to leave an impression.

That’s why, unlike a narrow, constricted toe box, the upper material isn’t a deal-breaker, but it is the least flattering part of the shoes.

