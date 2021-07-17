Six people who have been fully vaccinated contract COVID-19, and one of them dies after attending an outdoor wedding.

In April, 92 guests attended a wedding near Houston, and each of them was needed to be fully vaccinated. The event was hosted in a “large, open-air tent” to reduce the danger of transmission. Despite this precaution, six persons became infected with the Delta strain of the virus.

The Delta strain was likely introduced during the wedding by two persons who had traveled from India, according to the authors of the preprint paper from Baylor College of Medicine.

The two tested negative for the virus before going to the United States, but developed symptoms once they arrived, according to the researchers. According to the study, all of the participants who contracted COVID-19 from the wedding reported having a close encounter with the two Indians.

According to Business Insider, all of the attendees who tested positive for COVID-19 were above the age of 50. According to the study, two of the six had received the Pfizer vaccination, two had received Moderna, and two had received Covaxin, an Indian-made vaccine.

Two of the COVID-19-infected guests had serious symptoms after being vaccinated with Pfizer and Covaxin, respectively. According to the study, the Covaxin recipient, who was in his late 60s and had no COVID-19 comorbidities, died from virus complications later.

The two Indian visitors were infected with the Delta variant, according to study author Timothy Farinholt of Baylor College of Medicine, since their second dosage of the vaccination hadn’t had enough time to take full effect. Only 12 days before the wedding, both received their second doses in India.

“It’s extremely difficult to give any sort of conclusive or cut-and-dry answer as far as, ‘oh, Pfizer is better than Moderna, or better than Covaxin,’ with a sample size as tiny as this,” Farinholt said.

“What’s crucial to take away from this is that it won’t be over until we reach some type of theoretical maximum vaccination level, at which time we can begin limiting the spread of whatever variety is currently dominant.”

The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Rochelle Walensky, stated that even vaccinated persons should get tested if they have symptoms like a runny nose or cough, as these can be signs of a Delta infection.

