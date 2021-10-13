Six days after developing mild cough, a schoolgirl dies of COVID.

A 12-year-old schoolgirl died of COVID less than a week after having what was characterized as a “minor cough,” according to an inquest.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Fabiana Zoppelli of Oldham, in the north of England, first displayed signs of the virus on June 1, 2020. When the girl acquired a rash and began vomiting two days later, her mother, Itohan Ehiggie, sought medical help.

It was discovered during the two-day inquest, which began on Monday at Rochdale Coroner’s Court, that Zoppelli was transported to the Royal Oldham Hospital’s Accident & Emergency department on June 3. Staff at the hospital first assumed she had a chest infection and put her on an oxygen machine when her breathing began to deteriorate.

On admission, the 12-year-old was also given a PCR test. The hospital did not get the positive COVID test result until 9:30 p.m. on June 5, four days after her initial symptoms began. The child’s therapy was not harmed as a result of the delay, according to the inquest.

After that, Zoppelli was transported to Manchester Children’s Hospital, where she was ventilated once again.

Doctors at the hospital reported her temperature was 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit), which is an extremely high fever, according to the Manchester Evening News. Her oxygen levels became more difficult to maintain, and the 12-year-old began to appear “pale and fatigued,” according to medical personnel. The inquest heard that as Zoppelli’s condition deteriorated, the decision was made to move her to Liverpool’s Alder Hey children’s hospital. Zoppelli would have been placed on an xtracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) system at the facility.

The goal of an ECMO system is to pump blood outside of a patient’s body, remove carbon dioxide, and then reintroduce oxygenated blood. Zoppelli’s breathing and cardiac function would have been supported by the equipment.

The 12-year-old experienced a heart attack on June 7 while leaving Manchester Children’s Hospital on a mobile ventilator, from which she could not recover despite the efforts of attending professionals.

Zoppelli’s mother asked at the inquest why her daughter couldn’t have been transferred to Alder Hey sooner. Doctors claimed this couldn’t be done since her condition was so fragile, according to the Manchester Evening News.

