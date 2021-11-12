Six cases of capillary leak syndrome have been reported after receiving the Moderna COVID vaccine.

The Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) is now evaluating six occurrences of capillaryleak syndrome in persons who received Spikevax, formerly known as COVID-19 vaccine Moderna.

Since its approval in January 2021, around 61.6 million doses of the Moderna vaccine have been delivered throughout the European Union and the European Economic Area (Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein). There is currently no evidence of a causal link between the Moderna vaccination and capillary leak syndrome, according to the EMA.

Six occurrences of a highly rare illness characterized by fluid leakage from blood arteries producing tissue swelling and a drop in blood pressure were documented in the EudraVigilance database, according to the EMA.

This European database keeps track of medical events that have occurred after a medication has been used to see if there have been any negative side effects. These occurrences aren’t always linked to or caused by the medication.

On its website, EudraVigilance states, “Information on possible adverse effects should not be taken as suggesting that the medicine or the active substance causes the observed effect or is hazardous to use.” “Only a thorough examination and scientific review of all available evidence allows for firm conclusions to be reached about a medicine’s advantages and hazards.” The occurrence of a medical event following the administration of a medicine, such as the six documented occurrences of capillary leak syndrome following the administration of Spikevax, is referred to as a “safety signal” by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). These safety signals are then utilized to determine whether a medicine and an adverse side effect are directly related.

The PRAC will now assess all available data on Spikevax to determine whether or not a causal association is likely, and will share the results in a future review.

The Washington Newsday reported on the risk of unusual side effects from the launch and administration of new COVID vaccines earlier in the global epidemic.

Side effects would not be known when vaccine authorization began, according to William Moss, Director of the International Vaccine Access Center Executive at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. This. This is a condensed version of the information.