Singapore’s Digital Doggies: Pet Influencers on the Rise

Two fluffy white terriers with neckerchiefs pant peacefully while their owner gestures a goodie and takes a shot for the dogs’ tens of thousands of Instagram followers.

They’re among a growing number of pet social media influencers in Singapore, a trend fueled by an increase in online shopping and pet ownership during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sasha and Piper post frequently to their Instagram account “Lomodoggies,” typically wearing identical accessories and posing for the camera with their tongues hanging out.

They’ve made thousands of dollars promoting anything from vacuum cleaners to shoes, and they’re even represented by an agency.

Taking advantage of the pet influencer trend, the firm has worked with animals as diverse as Brossy Meowington, a cat with over 50,000 followers, and Luna, a Japanese Spitz.

Carrie Er, the owner of Sasha and Piper, stumbled into the business several years ago when she began sharing images of Sasha dressed up, playing with toys, and going on adventures.

Er, a marketing manager in her 40s, explained, “We just wanted to publish a daily blog of her, documenting some important moments like her gorgeous face and her activities.”

However, the photographs became viral online, and firms began contacting Sasha to see if she would endorse their products.

Piper, a former show dog, joined later to round out the team.

“It’s wonderful — fun for the dogs, fun for me,” Er remarked as she took pictures of the dog celebs with her phone.

The two dogs now have about 24,000 Instagram followers and earn around $500 in Singapore dollars ($370, 315 euros) every marketing contract.

Er said she is picky about which items she promotes, turning down offers from some dog food brands she believes don’t satisfy her standards — her own pups eat home-cooked meals.

According to Jane Peh, co-founder of The Woof Agency, which represents Er’s terriers, there has been an increasing demand for pet influencer endorsements as brands boosted their online presence during the pandemic.

“I think pet influencers have an advantage in general because we just love pets,” said Peh, whose company’s network includes approximately 6,000 pet social media profiles.

“You can’t hate them because they’re cute.”