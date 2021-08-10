Since 1993, one angler has set a new record by catching the largest American eel in Missouri.

After 28 years, the state record for the largest American eel collected in Missouri was broken.

On Monday, July 26, Carlin Allison of Ripley County caught a 6-pound, 15-ounce eel on a pole-and-line on the Current River, breaking the previous record by more than two pounds.

Allison caught the fish in the middle of the night and admitted that he nearly let it go since he was trying to catch a catfish instead.

Allison told the Missouri Department of Conservation, “My buddy and I went out at 3 a.m., so it was dark outdoors and I couldn’t see very well, but it put up a good fight” (MDC).

“I was using skipjack bait and thought I was catching a catfish at first.

“I had no idea what to do with it until my friend came up behind me and shouted, ‘Hey, that’s a large eel, hold on!’ We looked it up on the internet, and it was clear that it was larger than what was listed.”

On August 23, 1993, Steven Buerk of Sullivan set the previous record with a 4-pound, 8-ounce American eel captured on the Meramec River.

Allison, whose capture was weighed on an MDC-certified scale, stated, “I heard we had eel in Missouri, but never that huge.” “I’m not sure how I feel about being the state record holder. I guess I’m entitled to some bragging rights!”

Eels in the United States have long, sleek, snakelike bodies and can live for over 40 years. Fish, shellfish, frogs, and insects are among the aquatic things they eat. Female American eels travel inland to freshwater, whereas males spend their entire adult lives in estuaries along the coast.

They are listed as a species of conservation concern in Missouri, and the Missouri Department of Conservation reports that they are infrequently caught, despite popular notion that they are found across the state’s waters. In recent years, eel populations have plummeted, with obstructive dams posing a particular problem in Missouri.

