Should Americans be concerned as the highly mutated Omicron COVID variant spreads?

Cases of COVID’s Omicron variety are still being reported around the world, with at least two cases being discovered in North America over the weekend.

The two Canadian cases move the variation closer to the United States, where it has yet to be found as of Monday morning.

According to Reuters on Sunday, the mutation has been detected in Australia, Belgium, Botswana, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Germany, Hong Kong, Israel, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Canada, and South Africa.

Because it is more highly altered than any other COVID variety, Omicron has sparked concern. This implies it could act differently, and early evidence suggests the variant may spread quicker or resist natural or vaccine-induced immunity better than other variants—though this has yet to be verified.

Scientists are still unsure about the harm the variant poses because it was only discovered weeks ago and publicly reported just days ago.

However, some researchers are concerned, based on what we know so far about its multiple spike protein alterations, as well as a reported rise in cases in portions of South Africa where Omicron has been found.

According to researchers, the United States and other countries should be cautious. “It’s definitely one to keep an eye on, monitor, and be concerned about—at least until we know more than we do now,” said John Moore, professor of Microbiology and Immunology at Weill Cornell Medical College.

Professor of Epidemiology Stephen Morse of Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health urged caution and expressed concern about the international response.

“”Any change, like as a new variant, has the potential to be concerning,” he told The Washington Newsday, “but it takes time to determine how concerning it is, and we’re still learning how to analyze these variants.”

“The fact that we seem to be caught off guard so frequently advocates strongly for more systematic global viral surveillance, particularly genomic surveillance, to detect these alterations before a new variant spreads globally.

“The sequence for the Omicron version was initially announced on November 11th. This virus had to have been circulating in southern Africa before that, and it could have already made its way to the United States.” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the US National Institutes of Health, agrees. This is a condensed version of the information.