Should Americans Be Concerned About the COVID-22 Variant?

Users on Twitter have expressed alarm after the term “COVID-22” began to trend on the social networking platform on Tuesday, and the professor who coined the phrase has clarified his remarks to This website.

Users replied to the trending term with tweets and jokes on what some thought was a brand new form of coronavirus.

What is the significance of the hashtag #COVID22? pic.twitter.com/efgb4xxgy8

August 24, 2021 — heena (@Srivenaa)

Covid-22 was trending when I woke up. pic.twitter.com/Wu0JATVGXL

August 25, 2021 — apple (@agueroapple)

Thank you for your service, #covid19. #Covid22 will take your place.

August 25, 2021 — Qif19 (@abdmuaz15)

The phrase “COVID-22” is erroneous, according to experts, and “COVID-22” does not exist.

Sai Reddy, a professor of synthetic immunology at ETH Zurich, a public research institution in Switzerland, appears to have developed the term.

In an interview with the German-language publication Blick on August 22, Reddy acknowledged the possibility of future COVID variants arising that could be worse than those already known to the world—a legitimate fear shared by others.

Reddy went on to say that the delta variation is “no longer COVID-19” and is now called “COVID-21.”

“It is the next phase of the pandemic when Beta or Gamma become more infectious or Delta acquires escape mutations,” he added, translating from German. That will be a major issue in the following year. Covid-22 could deteriorate farther than we are seeing now.”

Other news outlets have now picked up on the comment, with headlines warning of a new variation known as “COVID-22” that could be even more dangerous than delta.

However, professor Jeremy Rossman, an honorary senior lecturer in virology at the University of Kent, believes that labeling COVID variations in this way is inaccurate, and that COVID-22 does not exist.

“The criterion for a new variety being termed COVID-22 is not established at this time; nevertheless, this would most likely need to be a new species of the virus, not merely a new variant,” he informed this website. For the time being, we only have one species of COVID-19.”

Even with the present COVID variations, scientists have yet to discover a. This is a condensed version of the information.