Shiba Inu Price Update: Crypto Fans Disappointed by Kraken Listing Delay

After the Kraken cryptocurrency exchange did not add the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency token to its platform on Tuesday, fans of the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency token were disappointed.

The anticipation for a Kraken listing began on Monday, when the exchange’s official account tweeted, “If we reach 2,000 likes, we’ll list SHIB tomorrow.”

The tweet easily surpassed this goal, receiving tens of thousands of likes and tens of thousands of retweets by Tuesday.

On Tuesday night, users speculated that Kraken would add Shiba Inu to its platform after the exchange announced on its website that it would be down for maintenance between 6 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. ET.

Shiba Inu, on the other hand, has yet to be added to Kraken’s price list as of 6:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

At 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Kraken appeared to acknowledge the delay in listing the token in a tweet. The company has “heard” the cryptocurrency’s supporters “loud and clear,” according to the post, but admitted that “there’s more work for us to do as we proceed through our listing approval process.” #SHIBArmy #SHIBArmy #SHIBArmy #SHIBAr You’ve been heard loud and clear! Community is a big part of our decision-making process for all postings, and you’ve demonstrated your support.

As we progress through the listing review process, we’ll have more work to accomplish.

November 2, 2021 — Kraken Exchange (@krakenfx)

Many Shiba Inu supporters, dubbed the #SHIBArmy on Twitter, were less than thrilled.

“You stated Shiba will be listed today!” exclaimed one, whose protest received over 1,000 likes.

“Why wouldn’t you have gone through the approval process before making that tweet?” someone else asked.

Don’t make false promises in the future; it doesn’t inspire faith in your platform, and you’ve already lost me as a lifelong customer.

Shiba was supposed to be listed today, according to you!

— Rogersnith10 (@ShibaWarrior) 2 November 2021 On Tuesday, Kraken did not respond to a question from The Washington Newsday about when the token would be published on its platform.

According to CoinMarketCap, at 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, Shiba Inu had dropped more than 7% in the last 24 hours, lowering its price to $0.000065. Its market capitalization, or total value. This is a condensed version of the information.