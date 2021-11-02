Shiba Inu Price Update As Kraken Exchange Hints at Crypto Listing

Fans of the dog-themed meme coin have speculated that the Kraken cryptocurrency trading platform may allow consumers to exchange Shiba Inu tokens starting today.

Shiba Inu has recently made headlines due to a dramatic price increase in recent weeks. According to CoinMarketCap, the cryptocurrency token was worth $0.000068 at 11:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, with a market cap of $38 billion, down 4% in the previous 24 hours but still holding much of its value from a late October bull run.

Shiba Inu coins were worth $0.000028 on October 23 before reaching an all-time high of $0.000088 on October 28.

Shiba Inu aficionados are now hopeful that, thanks to a Kraken listing, the coin will reach an even greater audience than it already has.

Cryptocurrency values are notoriously volatile and unpredictable, as experts have previously cautioned The Washington Newsday about the risks and perils of investing in them.

On Monday, Kraken’s official Twitter account quoted its own product lead Brian Hoffman as saying: “If we get 2,000 likes tomorrow, we will list SHIB tomorrow—but he doesn’t think we can achieve it.”

It then asked Shiba Inu fans on social media, known as the SHIB Army, to spread the word about the tweet by liking and retweeting it.

@brianchoffman said we’ll list $SHIB tomorrow if we get 2,000 likes, but he doesn’t think we’ll be able to achieve it.

The tweet received significantly more than the target of 2,000 likes. It has received over 61,000 likes and 15,000 retweets as of 11:30 a.m. EDT on Tuesday.

The cryptocurrency exchange confirmed via its status page on Monday afternoon that it will be down for scheduled maintenance on Tuesday between 10 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. UTC, fueling speculation that Kraken would go forward with the Shiba Inu listing (6 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. ET).

"On Tuesday, November 2 at 22:00, the Kraken Spot Exchange Website and API will be down for maintenance as we modernize our infrastructure," it said.