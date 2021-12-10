Shell’s stockholders will vote on whether or not the company should relocate to London.

Shell shareholders will vote on whether to move the company’s headquarters from the Netherlands to the United Kingdom after a century and relinquish the name Royal Dutch.

The move, according to Europe’s largest energy company, will simplify its tax and sharing arrangements while also speeding up its path to net-zero emissions.

However, its chairman revealed that the proposal was sparked by the Dutch government’s decision to reject plans to eliminate a dividend tax.

The idea has been lauded by Britain as a vote of confidence in the British economy post-Brexit, while the Dutch government has been “unpleasantly shocked.”

The shareholders’ meeting will begin at 10 a.m. (0900 GMT) in Rotterdam’s Ahoy arena, which hosted the Eurovision Song Contest only a few months ago.

They will vote on Royal Dutch Shell’s proposals to relocate its tax headquarters and key executives, including CEO Ben van Beurden, to London.

A Shell spokeswoman told AFP that shareholders have been “strongly” encouraged to stay away, watch online, and vote remotely if feasible due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

They will be able to ask questions before the vote, but Shell personnel will not be giving a presentation.

“Shell is proud of its Anglo-Dutch legacy and will continue to be a significant employer with a significant presence in the Netherlands,” according to the company, which employs 8,500 people.

The loss of the Netherlands’ largest firm, on the other hand, would be devastating.

In 1907, Koninklijke Nederlandsche Petroleum Maatschappij and British corporation Shell Transport and Trading merged to establish Royal Dutch Shell.

The name “Shell” and the emblem were inspired by seashells imported in the 19th century by the father of Marcus and Samuel Samuel, the British brothers who started the company.

However, there has been increasing pressure for change, particularly from activist investor Third Point, which has asked that Shell be broken up, that low-carbon investment be bolstered, and that more cash be returned to shareholders.

Shell was also dealt a setback earlier this year when a Dutch court ordered that it must reduce greenhouse gas emissions, paving the way for climate campaigners to win a major victory.

Shell claimed it would expedite its “delivery of its objective to become a net-zero emissions business” when it announced the change on November 15.

It would also do away with a dual-nation share structure that slowed dividend payments to shareholders and streamline tax procedures.

Shell chairman Andrew Mackenzie later admitted that Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte's decision to withdraw plans in 2018 "driven" the business to go to the UK.