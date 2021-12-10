Shell’s stockholders support the company’s decision to relocate to the United Kingdom.

Shell shareholders overwhelmingly approved proposals on Friday to move the oil giant’s headquarters from the Netherlands to the United Kingdom after a century and abandon the Royal Dutch name.

After shareholders voted 99.77 percent in favor of the plan at a meeting in Rotterdam, Chairman Andrew Mackenzie praised the “resounding support from shareholders.”

The move, according to Europe’s largest energy company, will simplify its tax and sharing arrangements while also speeding up its shift away from climate-changing fossil fuels.

The idea has left the Dutch government “unpleasantly startled,” while Britain has welcomed it as a statement of confidence in the British economy post-Brexit.

In a statement, Mackenzie said the move “would boost Shell’s competitiveness and accelerate both shareholder dividends and delivery of its ambition to become a net-zero emissions energy firm by 2050, in step with society.”

Shell’s board of directors must formally approve the measures before they can be implemented “as soon as practically practicable,” according to the company.

Mackenzie had previously denied that the move was prompted by a Dutch court judgment earlier this year requiring Shell to reduce its emissions.

However, he acknowledged that the Dutch government’s decision to abandon plans to eliminate a dividend tax on large corporations was a role.

He went on to say, “We have always been and will continue to be very proud of how significant the Netherlands is to our ancestry.”

Shell will change its tax residency and relocate its senior executives, including CEO Ben van Beurden, from The Hague to London under the plans. It will keep its 8,500 employees in the Netherlands.

The loss of the Netherlands’ largest firm is a significant setback for the Dutch government, which had positioned itself as a key investment destination following Brexit.

It will be the second major corporation to relocate to London, following Unilever last year.

In 1907, Koninklijke Nederlandsche Petroleum Maatschappij and British corporation Shell Transport and Trading merged to establish Royal Dutch Shell.

The name “Shell” and the emblem were inspired by seashells imported in the 19th century by the father of Marcus and Samuel Samuel, the British brothers who started the company.

However, there has been increasing pressure for change, particularly from activist investor Third Point, which has asked that Shell be broken up, that low-carbon investment be bolstered, and that more cash be returned to shareholders.

Shell’s landmark court decision earlier this year ordering them to reduce greenhouse gas emissions was also a big setback.

Several shareholders questioned Shell's top executives about whether their.