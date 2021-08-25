Shellfish! In the ancient Roman city of Vesuvius, men gorged themselves on seafood.

The remains of victims of Mount Vesuvius’ explosion in 79 AD were examined by archeologists, who discovered that coastal people at the period ate significantly more fish than current Italians, with men eating more of the high-status cuisine than women.

Amino acids – the building blocks of proteins – were studied in 17 adult bones discovered from Herculaneum, a prominent coastal town that remained buried under volcanic ash until the 18th century, according to the researchers, who were led by a team from the University of York.

They were able to discern between food categories with a new level of precision by examining the ratio of carbon and nitrogen isotopes in amino acids and applying a statistical model, according to the team, who published their findings in the journal Science Advances on Wednesday.

Because of the catastrophic tragedy, lead author and PhD student Silvia Soncin told AFP, Herculaneum provided a “exceptional population” for archeologists to analyze past diets.

“Food sources may have changed due to changing climate or various trade routes,” she explained. “Cemeteries are often used for a long period of time, hundreds of years,” she said.

Despite the fact that Herculaneum and nearby Pompeii were destroyed by the volcano, most of the residents were able to flee in time, according to senior author Oliver Craig, a professor of bioarcheology.

The researchers chose 11 men and six women at random from among 340 people who died on the beach and nine nearby fornici – stone caverns for boats – where they sought refuge from the pyroclastic flow.

“We discovered a fairly large quantity of marine input to these people’s diet, particularly when compared to the present Mediterranean population,” Soncin added, noting that the ancient inhabitants ate around three times as much seafood as their modern counterparts.

Prior study has revealed that Herculaneum’s drains were clogged with fish bones. Porgies, tuna, and shellfish would have been typical species.

They also observed a large sex gap within the cohort, with males consuming 50% more protein from seafood than females on average.

In comparison to their female counterparts, men got somewhat more protein from cereals, whereas women got more protein from animal products and locally grown fruits and vegetables.

Men may have been more interested in fishing than women, but the historical record also suggests that some fish, such as tuna, were considered high-status foods in Roman culture, according to the team.