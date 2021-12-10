Shell Shareholders Set To Back Move To UK.

Shell shareholders appeared ready to overwhelmingly support plans on Friday to move the oil giant’s headquarters from the Netherlands to the United Kingdom after a century and shed the Royal Dutch name.

The move, according to Europe’s largest energy company, will simplify its tax and sharing arrangements while also speeding up its shift away from climate-changing fossil fuels.

Shell officials stated at a general meeting in Rotterdam that preliminary results showed 99.78 percent of shares cast accepted the plan, with complete results due later Friday. To pass, the plan need a 75 percent overall majority.

The idea has left the Dutch government “unpleasantly startled,” while Britain has welcomed it as a statement of confidence in the British economy post-Brexit.

Royal Dutch Shell chairman Andrew Mackenzie told a shareholder meeting in Rotterdam’s Ahoy stadium, “The course we have laid out delivers the maximum profit with the minimum risk for shareholders.”

He went on to say, “We have always been and will continue to be very proud of how significant the Netherlands is to our ancestry.”

Mackenzie refuted that the action was prompted by a Dutch court order that Shell reduce its emissions earlier this year.

However, he acknowledged that the Dutch government’s decision to abandon plans to eliminate a dividend tax on large corporations was a role.

Shell’s tax residency and top executives, including CEO Ben van Beurden, will be moved from The Hague to London under the plans. It will keep its 8,500 employees in the Netherlands.

The measures would have to be formally approved by Shell’s board before going into force in 2022 if they were accepted by shareholders.

The loss of the Netherlands’ largest corporation would be a significant setback for the government, which had positioned itself as a key investment destination following Brexit.

After Unilever last year, it would be the second major corporation to relocate to London.

In 1907, Koninklijke Nederlandsche Petroleum Maatschappij and British corporation Shell Transport and Trading merged to establish Royal Dutch Shell.

The name “Shell” and the emblem were inspired by seashells imported in the 19th century by the father of Marcus and Samuel Samuel, the British brothers who started the company.

However, there has been increasing pressure for change, particularly from activist investor Third Point, which has asked that Shell be broken up, that low-carbon investment be bolstered, and that more cash be returned to shareholders.

Shell's landmark court victory earlier this year ordering them to reduce greenhouse gas emissions was also a big success for climate activists.