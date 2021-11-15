Shell is planning a relocation to the United Kingdom, which has sparked outrage in the Netherlands.

Shell revealed intentions to shift its headquarters from the Netherlands to the United Kingdom and delete Royal Dutch from its name on Monday, infuriating the Dutch government.

The corporation would relocate its tax residency to the UK as part of the plan, which is considered as a post-Brexit bonanza for London.

Shell’s decision to dissolve its Anglo-Dutch structure comes in response to demand from environmentalists in the Netherlands to reduce the company’s damaging emissions.

“This has come as a rude awakening to us. This objective is severely regretted by the government “Minister of Economic Affairs Stef Blok issued a statement on Twitter.

The name Royal Dutch would be discontinued for the time being.