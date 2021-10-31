Sharma calls the COP26 Climate Summit the “Last, Best Hope” for meeting the 1.5°C target.

According to summit president Alok Sharma, the global COP26 climate negotiations are the “last, best hope” for keeping the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius alive.

The conference in Glasgow, which continues through November 12, comes as an increasing number of extreme weather events around the world highlight the terrible effects of climate change caused by 150 years of fossil fuel burning.

At the opening ceremony, Sharma stated, “We know that our shared world is changing for the worse.”

Only radical action in the next ten years, according to experts, will help avert far more catastrophic consequences.

The global warming did not slow down for the Covid-19 pandemic, which led the UN meeting to be postponed by a year.

COP26 takes its fundamental goal from the historic 2015 Paris Agreement, in which countries agreed to keep global warming “well below” 2 degrees Celsius over pre-industrial levels, and ideally 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Many critical specifics of the agreement still to be ironed out, and carbon reductions are tragically insufficient to prevent global warming.

In August, the world’s leading climate research agency released a shocking “code red” report warning that Earth’s average temperature will reach 1.5 degrees Celsius around 2030, a decade earlier than predicted only three years ago.

Even the most recent, most ambitious carbon-cutting agreements, according to a UN analysis released last week, would still result in “catastrophic” warming of 2.7 degrees Celsius.

COP26 is now the “last, best hope” to maintain 1.5°C within reach, according to Sharma.

“We can protect our beloved planet if we act now and act together,” he stated.

Much depends on the resolve of the G20 leaders, who are presently gathering in Rome, and whose economies account for around 80% of carbon pollution.

According to a final draft summit declaration acquired by AFP on Sunday, they have all agreed to keep global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius over pre-industrial levels.

At the opening ceremony in Glasgow, UN climate chief Patricia Espinosa said that nations must abandon business as usual or accept that “we are investing in our own extinction.”

More than 120 heads of state and government, including US President Joe Biden, France’s Emmanuel Macron, India’s Narendra Modi, and Australia’s Scott Morrison, will travel to Glasgow for the UN gathering.

However, China’s President Xi Jinping, the world’s largest emitter, has remained in China throughout the outbreak and will not go to Glasgow.

Another significant polluter, Russia’s Vladimir Putin, will be a. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.