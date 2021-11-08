Shadow UN Talks on Climate Justice – And Money

On the frontlines of the climate catastrophe on Monday, developing countries accused wealthy countries of bartering with the lives of billions of people, criticizing weak commitments as the COP26 talks approach their last week with trust in short supply.

At the UN gathering, governments are sharply split on crucial topics such as how quickly the world should reduce carbon emissions and how to increase support for countries already hammered by storms, floods, and droughts exacerbated by global warming.

Experts say the underlying COP26 negotiations have made little headway after a week of headline-grabbing statements from host Britain on eliminating deforestation and phasing out coal.

Countries are meeting in Glasgow to figure out how to carry out the Paris Agreement’s goals of keeping global warming to 1.5 to 2 degrees Celsius.

While recent pronouncements indicate that they are getting closer, several disagreements remain unsolved.

These include advocating for more ambitious national carbon reduction goals, as well as the long-promised $100 billion in annual aid to developing countries and carbon market rules.

“As the group least responsible for the climate problem but suffering the most from its consequences, we came to Glasgow with great expectations,” said Bhutanese Least Developed Nations negotiating bloc leader Sonam Phuntsho Wangdi.

He asked members at the UN talks to make “strong commitments” to reduce emissions faster.

“Any agreement to keep global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius this decade will entail negotiating the lives of billions of people in the world’s most vulnerable countries, such as ours.”

With experts warning that countries only have until the end of the decade to cut emissions nearly in half, former US President Barack Obama spoke at the summit, telling participants that “time is truly running out.”

He acknowledged that the 2015 Paris Agreement had made significant progress, but emphasized that it was only the beginning.

“Most governments have failed to be as ambitious as they need to be,” he said, repeating current Vice President Joe Biden’s statement that it was “disturbing” that neither China nor Russia’s leaders had attended the conference in Glasgow.

Earlier this week, COP26 President Alok Sharma stated that the first week of technical talks had “already concluded some crucial topics that will drive expedited climate action.”

He did say, though, that no preliminary conference decision wording had yet materialized, over which ministers will dispute when they meet in Glasgow later this week.

“We still have a lot of work to do on all of the issues that remain,” said Archie Young, Britain’s lead negotiator.

There was still so much to agree on, a senior diplomatic source told AFP. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.