Sequencing, MRNA, or Nanocrystals, perhaps? For the Nobel Prize in Chemistry, the field is wide open.

DNA sequencing breakthroughs, novel gas storage, nanocrystals, or a second chance for mRNA Covid-19 vaccines? Before the Nobel Prize in Chemistry is announced on Wednesday, speculators will be spoilt for choice.

The winner – or winners – of the coveted prize will be announced “at the earliest” at 11:45 a.m. (0945 GMT) in Stockholm.

The pioneers of the Covid-19 mRNA vaccines were thought to be among the favorites for the medicine prize, which was revealed on Monday, but their work could instead win the chemistry category.

According to Swedish and international specialists interviewed by AFP, Hungarian biochemist Katalin Kariko and US immunologist Drew Weissman – whose work was used to develop the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines – will be given a second opportunity on Wednesday.

They might be honored alongside Pieter Cullis, another mRNA expert from Canada.

With over one billion people throughout the world having gotten a dosage of vaccines based on the technology, its “value to humanity” is undeniable.

However, many experts believe that the Nobel Assembly’s generally hesitant approval is premature.

According to Clarivate, which keeps track of possible Nobel Honor winners, more than 70 scientists have the credentials to be considered for the chemistry prize, based on the thousands of citations they’ve garnered in scholarly works.

Last year, the award was given to Emmanuelle Charpentier of France and Jennifer Doudna of the United States for discovering CRISPR-Cas9 – DNA snipping “scissors” – a gene-editing tool.

Tissue engineering, developed by the American trio of Cato Laurencin, Kristi Anseth, and Robert Langer, is another medicine-related breakthrough that could be rewarded in chemistry.

The latter is notable for developing technologies that allow medications to be delivered directly to sick tissues without using needles or other invasive methods.

Then there’s contemporary DNA sequencing, which has drastically lowered the time and financial expenses of genome mapping.

Americans Marvin Caruthers, Leroy Hood and Michael Hunkapiller are considered pioneers in the field.

But the Nobel Committee could also follow in the footsteps of its new rival, the Breakthrough Prize, which was last month awarded to Pascal Mayer of France and Shankar Balasubramanian and David Klenerman of Britain for DNA sequencing.

One guy is also in the running for a second Nobel Prize, which was last won by Frederick Sanger of the United Kingdom in 1980. Only four people, not including organizations, have done so, beginning with Marie Curie, a Polish-born Frenchwoman.

