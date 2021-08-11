Senators in the United States are poised to pass a massive infrastructure plan.

President Joe Biden’s historic $1.2 trillion infrastructure proposal was likely to be approved by the US Senate on Tuesday, giving him a big victory if it survives a final vote in the lower chamber.

The pact will need a simple majority to pass the upper chamber of Congress, seven weeks after the Democratic leader stood with senators from both parties to praise a preliminary agreement to rebuild the nation’s roads, bridges, ports, and internet connections.

The plan would then be pushed to a make-or-break vote in the House of Representatives in the coming weeks, with a vote likely around 11:00 a.m. (1500 GMT).

The ambitious plan, which is the result of a rare bipartisan agreement between Republican and Democratic senators, calls for $550 billion in new federal investment on transportation infrastructure, as well as high-speed internet and initiatives to combat climate change.

Other public monies that have already been appropriated are included in the $1.2 trillion spending total, which is the equal of Spain’s GDP in 2020.

It is anticipated to succeed with a wide margin in the Senate’s 100-member chamber, where more than a third of Republicans have joined the 50 Democrats in pushing for the deal’s passage.

Its passage in the House of Representatives, however, appears to be less assured, as schisms between the left wing and the centrists have formed within the Democratic majority.

Negotiations are expected to take a long time, and a final vote in Congress may not take place until the fall.

The bill’s passage would be a huge success for Biden, a former senator who prides himself on his ability to reach across the aisle.

The plan is a key component of Biden’s broad domestic program, which includes more than $4 trillion in federal expenditures to reshape the United States.

Democrats have declared that they will move through with the majority of the plan with a $3.5 trillion stand-alone budget plan that includes large expenditures in health, education, combating climate change, and extending social welfare programs.

The budget resolution “will be the most significant piece of legislation for working people, the elderly, children, the sick, and the impoverished since (President Franklin D. Roosevelt) and the New Deal of the 1930s,” according to independent Senator Bernie Sanders, the chairman of the Budget Committee.

Democratic leaders want to employ the reconciliation procedure, which allows budget-related legislation to pass with a simple majority.

Because Republicans are united in their opposition to the bigger budget deal, every Senate Democrat would have to vote in favor of it.