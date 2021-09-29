Senators from the United States have issued a warning to Brazil’s Bolsonaro on democracy.

Senators from President Joe Biden’s Democratic Party cautioned on Tuesday that if President Jair Bolsonaro does not follow democratic standards in the October 2022 elections, the US-Brazilian alliance could be jeopardized.

The far-right leader, who is one of Donald Trump’s most powerful overseas allies, has warned that events in Brazil could resemble the January 6 mob violence in Washington by followers of the former US president’s phony election fraud accusations.

Four Democratic senators wrote to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, saying that a disturbance in Brazil’s democracy “would undermine the basic foundation” of relations between the Western Hemisphere’s two most populous countries.

“We urge you to make it clear that the United States supports Brazil’s democratic institutions and that any undemocratic break with the current constitutional order will have serious consequences,” said the senators, who included Senate Democratic Leader Dick Durbin and Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez.

Bolsonaro’s statements that the voting system is rife with fraud, as well as his assertions that he would not acknowledge loss, alarmed the senators.

“This kind of reckless language is dangerous for any democracy, but it’s especially undeserved in a democracy like Brazil’s, which has demonstrated over decades that it can facilitate peaceful power transitions.”

The Biden administration has kept its public statements about Bolsonaro low-key, and Blinken met with Brazilian Foreign Minister Carlos Franca last week on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

According to a State Department official, the meeting was primarily intended to persuade Bolsonaro, a climate skeptic, to raise his aspirations ahead of a high-stakes UN climate summit in Glasgow in November, with Brazil a key player for the planet due to the Amazon’s significance as a carbon sink.

Bolsonaro, whose popularity has plummeted as a result of Brazil’s catastrophic Covid-19 outbreak, has stated that he will not conduct a coup, despite calls from his followers for the military to intervene to keep him in office.