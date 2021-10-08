Senators are on the verge of approving a stop-gap solution to the US debt crisis.

Senators came close to reaching an agreement in the wee hours of Thursday to avoid a catastrophic financial default after Democrats announced they were close to accepting a Republican plan to extend the debt ceiling for two months.

Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader in the Senate, proposed the cease-fire as his party prepared to vote against Democratic plans to raise the country’s borrowing limit until December 2022, spurring hours of negotiations late Wednesday night.

“We’re making great strides. We’re not quite there yet, but we’re hoping to get an agreement tomorrow morning “After about ten hours of discussion, Schumer remarked.

According to McConnell’s offer, Republicans have agreed not to filibuster the revised, short-term resolution, which would allow Democrats to “use normal procedures to enact an emergency debt ceiling extension at a fixed dollar amount to cover current expenditure levels until December.”

The agreement would mark the first step forward in a party standoff that threatened to leave the US unable to cover its debt after the October 18 deadline, shattering the US economy and triggering a global crisis.

Since July, McConnell has insisted that Democrats suspend the debt ceiling without Republican support, using a time-consuming and controversial process known as “budget reconciliation.”

Democratic calls to resolve the issue through the “nuclear option” of weakening the filibuster — a US legislative system that requires most laws to receive 60 votes to pass — are said to have terrified him.

The short-term fix, which is expected to be voted on on Thursday, would give the Democrats in charge of the White House and both chambers of Congress time to approve a longer-term debt-limit extension, though they remain opposed to reconciliation.

As word of the truce spread, Senator Elizabeth Warren informed reporters, “McConnell bowed.”

“And now we’re going to devote our time to child care, health care, and climate change mitigation.”

President Joe Biden, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, and a slew of other powerful CEOs gathered at a White House roundtable on Wednesday to warn of the “catastrophic” consequences of a default.

However, the White House’s reaction to the proposal was lukewarm at first, with Biden’s spokeswoman Jen Psaki urging Senate Republicans not to “kick the can down the road” when a quick, long-term solution was available.

The debt ceiling is a legal limit on the United States’ ever-increasing borrowing. As soon as the maximum has been reached. Brief News from Washington Newsday.