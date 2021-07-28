Senator says Trump’s water policies could lead to the extinction of endangered California salmon.

A California lawmaker has attacked a Trump-era water policy, citing the negative impact droughts and high water temperatures are having on an endangered salmon species in the state.

Mike McGuire, a Democrat who chairs the Joint Committee on Fisheries and Aquaculture (JCFA), conducted a hearing on Tuesday to draw attention to the problem and push for action.

It comes after the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) warned earlier this month that continued hot weather could lead to warmer water, which could lead to the near-complete extinction of Chinook salmon in the Sacramento River.

Droughts are usually bad for salmon stocks, but cold-water flows from reservoirs can help alleviate the problem.

However, a Trump administration regulation that is still in effect today could make this more difficult by allowing additional water from the Sacramento and San Joaquin rivers to be utilized for agriculture.

California filed a federal lawsuit in 2020 to oppose the program, citing concerns that it will endanger wildlife and natural resources.

The policy is now being reexamined because it is still being implemented by President Joe Biden’s administration.

McGuire said in a statement released before of the hearing, “The warning could not be louder.” Due to the catastrophic drought and esoteric government water policy, we are on the verge of extinction.

“We will discuss present situations, how we’ve been neglecting lessons learned from the past drought, and what we can do as a state to conserve endangered animals on the verge of extinction at Tuesday’s hearing.”

The Sacramento River’s winter-run Chinook salmon are designated as endangered under the Endangered Species Act, albeit this classification does not apply to all of the species’ populations.

Other rivers have also been a source of worry. According to California news site the Times Standard, Joseph James, chair of the Yurok Tribe, who was invited to speak at the hearing, described the Klamath River as a “full-blown emergency issue” and stated that “our children’s future rests on insuring that fish not only live, but thrive.”

California, like many other states in the western United States, is currently facing a drought.

