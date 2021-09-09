See also Weird Dog. Asteroid has two moons, half the length of the Grand Canyon.

Astronomers have performed extensive studies of a most exceptional asteroid using the European Southern Observatory’s (ESO) Very Large Telescope (VLT) and determined that it is an amazing 167 miles long. The crew was able to discover more about the asteroid Kleopatra’s form, which resembles a dog bone, thanks to the thorough inspections.

The researchers’ work could offer insight on how the asteroid—which orbits the Sun by passing between Mars and Jupiter in the Main Asteroid Belt—and its two moons evolved, in addition to revealing specifics about its strange structure. The work was published in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics on Thursday.

According to co-author Franck Marchis, an astronomer at the SETI Institute in Mountain View, California, and the Laboratoire d’Astrophysique de Marseille, France, “Kleopatra is truly a unique body in our Solar System.” “The Kleopatra triple system is a very weird main-belt asteroid that deserves our attention because of its strange bone shape, the presence of those two moons, the low density for a supposedly metallic asteroid, and finally the fact that the moons could be an infant of the main asteroid formed by the ejection of pebbles and boulders.”

Marchis has a long history with Kleopatra, a planet 124 million kilometers away from Earth. He was one of the experts that found that it has its own moons, AlexHelios and CleoSelene, named after the Egyptian queen’s children, in 2008.

Marchis and his colleagues used the Spectro-Polarimetric High-contrast Exoplanet REsearch (SPHERE) instrument on ESO’s VLT, located at the Paranal Observatory in the Atacama Desert of northern Chile, to collect images taken over two years, between 2017 and 2019.

The researchers were able to examine the asteroid from all angles since the photographs were obtained while it rotated, resulting in the most precise 3D model of Kleopatra yet constructed.

They were able to better assess Kleopatra’s shape using this model, establishing that one lobe of the asteroid is larger than the other and that its total length is 169 miles—more than half the length of the Grand Canyon.

However, astronomers were not through studying Kleopatara and its moon here. A team lead by Miroslav Bro of Charles University published a separate study in Astronomy & Astrophysics on Thursday. This is a condensed version of the information.