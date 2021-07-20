See a rare photo of two galaxies colliding taken by the Hubble Space Telescope after it was repaired.

Scientists have discovered a pair of colliding galaxies using the Hubble Space Telescope, only days after the renowned telescope was repaired.

After a major malfunction with one of Hubble’s onboard systems on June 13, scientists were able to bring it out of safe mode last week.

Because of the computer problem, a number of Hubble’s science instruments turned off automatically, keeping the telescope dormant while engineers investigated what had happened.

On July 15, the telescope’s scientific instruments were reactivated, and Hubble began making observations again two days later.

NASA has released two clear black-and-white photographs of two “peculiar” galaxy structures that are astronomically far away from Earth that the telescope has taken since then.

Hubble has returned!

After successfully turning on backup hardware aboard the Hubble Space Telescope, the observatory returned to work over the weekend and captured these galaxy pictures.

One of them, designated ARP-MADORE2115-273, is made up of two galaxies colliding about 300 million light years apart.

According to a statement on NASA’s Hubblesite, the Hubble image, characterized as a “unique example of an interacting galaxy pair,” revealed to scientists that the collision is significantly more complicated than previously anticipated, leaving behind a “rich network of stars and dusty gas.”

The other image depicts the peculiar galaxy ARP-MADORE0002-503, which has three spiral arms that are massively stretched, when most galaxies have an even number.

The galaxy has a radius of 163,000 light years, three times that of our own Milky Way Galaxy, based on the length of the arms. The distance between us and it is 490 million light years.

In 1990, the Hubble Space Telescope was launched into space as an observatory. The bus-sized telescope travels around 340 miles above the Earth’s surface.

It allows scientists to look into deep space as well as our own solar system.

Fixing Hubble’s recent computer problem turned out to be a painstaking process. The engineers had to collaborate with ex-Hubble workers who returned to support the current efforts with their expertise of the telescope’s inner workings because the observatory was established in the 1980s.

