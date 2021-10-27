Seaweed-eating sheep from Orkney provide hope for more environmentally friendly farming.

Thousands of sheep spend the winter on a tiny island in Scotland’s far-flung Orkneys, nibbling on seaweed, a peculiar diet that scientists think provides hope for curbing planet-warming methane emissions.

Around 60 people live on North Ronaldsay, a small island off the coast of mainland Britain that is slightly over 3 miles (5 kilometers) long and bordered by rocky beaches and turquoise waters.

The animals, which have brown, beige, or black wool, are caged in by a vast system of stone walls, known as a sheep dyke, created in the early 19th century to keep them away from fields and highways.

Crofters on the island, who live and work on so-called croft agricultural property, intended to use every possible square foot to cultivate crops and provide pasture for cows.

The unforeseen consequence is that the sheep can graze on grass in the summer, but eating the abundant seaweed is their only means of life in the winter.

While some other species, such as Shetland ponies and red deer from the neighboring island chain, are known to eat seaweed, experts claim that the North Ronaldsay sheep are the only ones in the world who spend months consuming just the marine plants.

With the globe facing an intensifying climate crisis, they are increasingly being viewed as a case study that could lead to a breakthrough in livestock-raising methods, which are a major source of greenhouse gases.

Farm animals belch and fart methane gas, which, despite its innocuous sound, traps heat in the atmosphere 30 times more effectively than carbon dioxide.

Given the global magnitude of the meat business, it has become a key concern for climate scientists, just as world leaders prepare to meet in Glasgow, Scotland, starting on Sunday for the crucial COP26 meeting.

The Orkney sheep’s seaweed diet appears to have an influence on their complicated digestive system, reducing the amount of methane produced.

“There are different components in the seaweed that actually interfere with the process (of) how methane is created,” Gordon McDougall, a researcher at The James Hutton Institute in Dundee, eastern Scotland, who has been studying the food of sheep for two decades, said.

In March, researchers from the University of California, Davis, reported that a “bit of seaweed in cow feed could lower methane emissions from beef cattle by as much as 82 percent.”

Another James Hutton Institute scholar, David Beattie, emphasized that there is. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.