Scosche FlyTunes is a Bluetooth add-on that works with any device that has a headphone jack.

Whether you favor the window or aisle on a plane, you’ve certainly tried to get out of your seat at some point only to be yanked back by the corded headset you neglected to unplug from your armrest. Maybe it was the clumsy individual on your row next to you who slowed down your trip to the restroom by a vital 10 seconds.

Scosche’s FlyTunes allows you to get rid of that old cord—which may have been wrapped unknowingly beneath your seatbelt and over your blanket—without sacrificing your in-flight entertainment. Even better, by plugging this gadget into your armrest, you and a friend may each stream the same movie, show, or music in stereo to two separate pairs of headphones, rather than having to awkwardly divide one.

There are no menus and only one button.

The item was simple to use, as advertised. I hit the multifunction button to put it into pairing mode, then put my headphones into pairing mode. I held the device and headphones pretty close to each other, and they instantly paired. Hey, we live in a world where NFC, Android Fast Pair, and the notorious iPhone-AirPods love connection are all available. So having to couple things through the ancient process of turning on my phone’s Bluetooth, selecting the desired device from a list, pressing what I want to link, and so on is wearing me down.

It was just as simple to add a second headset. I put the second headset into pairing mode, double-tapped the FlyTunes button, and voilà, one headset was paired and active. It’s also fine to connect FlyTunes to the audio source before or after the pairing process is finished.

Almost Infinite Possibilities

On a cross-country aircraft trip, I used this product. The battery, which is supposed to last 8 hours, performed admirably. And the range was far greater than I required. In fact, I was sitting over the wing and was able to go all the way to the back of the plane's restroom without losing the signal (just to get personal for a second). But that's all it is (with or without the bathroom break).