Scientists recover a mammoth tusk from the deep sea off the coast of California.

In the deep sea off the coast of California, scientists uncovered an unusual object: a tusk. They may now say with certainty that it belongs to a mammoth.

The deep sea is full of fascinating sights and species, but a mammoth tusk is possibly something that one would not expect to find here. According to the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI), that’s exactly what a team of scientists saw during a trip aboard the R/V Western Flyer in 2019, approximately 300 kilometers (185 miles) off the coast of California and 3,070 meters (10,000 ft) deep.

At the time, the item resembled an elephant’s tusk, and the team was only able to take a little piece of it.

The team returned in July 2021 to retrieve the artifact, and researchers were finally able to determine that it was truly a Columbian mammoth tusk (Mammuthus columbi).

The deep sea’s cold and high-pressure environment may have helped preserve the tusk, according to the researchers.

In an MBARI news release, Daniel Fisher, a paleontologist at the University of Michigan who specializes in mammoths and mastodons, remarked, “This specimen’s deep-sea preservational environment is unlike practically anything we have seen before.” “Other mammoths have been discovered in the ocean, but usually only at depths of a few tens of meters.” According to a news release from the University of California Santa Cruz (UCSC), the tusk is around a meter long. Researchers will be able to investigate it in greater detail using CT scans and a DNA test because of how well it has been maintained. They can learn more about the organism, including its age and history, by using these.

According to MBARI, radioisotope study indicates that the tusk is over 100,000 years old.

It could be the “oldest well-preserved mammoth tusk unearthed from this region of North America,” according to the researchers.

“Mammoth remains from continental North America are very rare, so we expect DNA from this tusk will go a long way toward refining what we know about mammoths in this region of the world,” said Beth Shapiro, who leads the UCSC Paleogenomics Lab’s team of researchers.

It's also unclear how it got so far away from the shore. However, remains of current alligators and even Cretaceous dinosaurs have been washed into the water in the past, according to.