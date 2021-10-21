Scientists React to National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins Calling Wuhan Lab Leak Theories “Misinformation.”

The director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Dr. Francis Collins, has issued a statement debunking “misinformation” about COVID-19’s origins, focusing on federally supported coronavirus research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV).

Throughout the pandemic, the WIV has been at the core of COVID lab leak theories, owing to its proximity to the Chinese city where the first cases of COVID-19 were reported.

The theories gained steam this year, especially after international governments expressed worries about the World Health Organization’s initial inquiry into the pandemic’s origins, which concluded that a lab-leak scenario was “very implausible.”

Following an independent examination by the Biden administration into whether SARS-CoV-2 could have been mistakenly released from a lab, the notion is now considered a possibility, but the results were inconclusive.

In addition, leaked documents have revealed the relationship between WIV and the EcoHealth Alliance, a U.S. research organization that provided WIV with federal cash through a subaward.

The materials, according to critics such as the COVID research activist group DRASTIC, demonstrate unsafe research methods around the production of coronaviruses for study purposes.

Collins, who is set to step down as head of the National Institutes of Health before the end of the year, issued a statement on Wednesday addressing lab leak rumors and hypotheses.

In the absence of a firm response, he added, “unfortunately, ignorance and deception are filling the hole, which does more harm than good.”

Collins said it’s “not unusual” for virus origins to be difficult to track down, citing the 14-year search for the bat population linked to the 2003 SARS outbreak and the fact that the source of the 2014 Ebola outbreak is still unknown.

“The natural bat coronaviruses studied by WIV under federal grants are genetically far distant from SARS-CoV-2 and could not possibly have caused the COVID-19 pandemic,” he wrote, adding that “scientific evidence to date indicates that the virus is likely the result of viral evolution in nature, potentially jumping directly to humans.”

Critics have scrutinized the remarks. According to Dr. Filippa Lentzos, a senior lecturer in science and international security at King's College London, "no concrete evidence" supports either natural or research-related claims.