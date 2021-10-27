Scientists in New Zealand are working to clear the air on livestock emissions.

A multi-million dollar research center tucked away in rural New Zealand is attempting to reduce greenhouse emissions discharged into the environment by farm animals, saving the earth one belch at a time.

At the New Zealand Agricultural Greenhouse Gas Research Centre, cattle and sheep are kept in perspex enclosures for two days per session as scientists carefully analyze every burp and fart that escapes from them.

The facility’s director, Harry Clark, told AFP, “I never dreamed I’d earn a living measuring the gas that comes out of animals’ breath.”

According to the United Nations, farmed livestock accounts for 14.5 percent of all greenhouse gas emissions caused by human activity, and the center, which is considered a world leader in livestock emissions research, is optimistic that it can help solve the problem.

The tale of how the government came to fund the initiative at a cost of NZ$10 million (US$7.0 million) per year is one of economic necessity and shifting attitudes about climate change.

However, it all starts in the gut of ruminant animals, who use bacteria to partially digest their food by fermenting it in a compartment of their stomach before regurgitating it to be chewed as cud.

According to the UN Economic Commission, the process produces large amounts of methane, a gas with more than 80 times the ‘global warming potential’ of carbon dioxide during a 20-year period.

There are an estimated 1.5 billion cows on the earth, each of which may produce 500 litres (132 gallons) of methane each day.

Furthermore, cattle urine emits nitrous oxide, a potent climatic pollutant.

Because New Zealand’s economy is so reliant on agriculture, agricultural emissions account for about half of the country’s greenhouse gas emissions.

The main focus at Clark’s centre in Palmerston North is livestock methane, which accounts for over 36% of the country’s total.

“We have a unique situation in New Zealand, and it’s critical that we provide farmers with the tools and technologies they need to cut their emissions,” Clark said.

An ethics committee has approved the facility’s research, which involves selective breeding programs to establish bloodlines of animals that naturally emit less gas.

Sheep that release 10% less methane than typical have been bred, and Clark said researchers are working to achieve comparable outcomes with cattle.

Other studies include adding emission-reducing chemicals to livestock feed and designing a harness or mask with filters that trap methane before it leaves the animal’s mouth.

