Scientists have successfully genetically modified mice to produce 100% female-only litters.

Mice have been genetically modified to exclusively produce litters of male or female offspring, according to scientists. The device was found to be 100 percent effective in tests, and experts believe it might greatly improve animal comfort in scientific tests and agriculture.

Only one sex is frequently necessary in farming or laboratory animal investigations. Dairy farming, for example, requires exclusively females. Only males or females would be necessary in reproduction research, depending on what was being examined.

Normally, an animal of the wrong sex would be slaughtered at birth, providing a significant animal welfare concern, particularly in agriculture, where males are considered excess.

Every year, up to 6 billion male chicks are projected to be murdered since they do not lay eggs or provide decent meat. This translates to roughly 300 million male chicks in the United States per year. Hundreds of thousands of male calves are slaughtered in the dairy business every year, typically in their first week of life.

Charlotte Douglas of the Francis Crick Institute in the United Kingdom looked into gene editing to remedy this problem in her current study, which was published in Nature Communications. Douglas and his colleagues set out to create a genetic system that inactivates embryos shortly after fertilization, allowing only one sex to develop.

CRISPR gene editing is used in the system. The researchers spliced the DNA, allowing them to change the mice’s genes by inserting one piece onto the X or Y chromosome of the male. The female or male embryo would then inherit this. The researchers then went for a gene essential in DNA replication and repair. This meant that the embryo could not develop further once it reached a very early stage—between 16 and 32 cells.

Researchers were able to completely control which sex litters were produced this way. They also discovered that litter size was not considerably reduced, with numbers ranging from 61 to 72 percent of control litters.

The researchers believe that because the genes targeted are found in all mammalian species, they could be utilized to improve the welfare of other animals. They wrote in the report that "animals are vital genetic tools in scientific research and worldwide resources in agriculture." "A single sex is frequently required in overabundance in both venues.