Scientists have ranked the healthiest foods you can eat.

Researchers have created a new tool to assist consumers in selecting healthy items as well as food manufacturers and restaurants in producing better cuisine.

Food Compass uses cutting-edge technology to profile nutrients and track different features that could have a good or negative impact on health. The tool was created by a team from Tufts University’s Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy over the course of three years.

Sweets and desserts, sweetened sodas, and energy drinks were all classified as products that should be used in moderation. Raw fruits, other fruits, and vegetables received the greatest scores on the Food Compass.

“Once you go beyond ‘eat your veggies, avoid soda,’ the public is quite perplexed about how to pick better options at the grocery store, cafeteria, and restaurant,” said Dariush Mozaffarian, dean of the Friedman School. “Simple solutions to encourage everyone toward healthier choices are sought by consumers, legislators, and even industry.” Mozaffarian is the author of a research published in Nature Foods that explains how the nutrient profiling system (NPS) The Food Compass attempts to differentiate the healthfulness of foods for front-of-package labeling, warning labels, taxes, corporate ratings, and other purposes.

“Existing NPS frequently analyze very few nutrients and components, employ inconsistent criteria across food categories, and do not include the most recent science,” the study’s authors wrote. “We created and verified the Food Compass, an NPS that incorporates a wider range of food qualities, traits, and universal scoring systems.” Dietary Compass, according to the authors, evaluates 54 factors across nine health-related domains: nutrient ratios, vitamins, minerals, food ingredients, additives, processing, particular fats, fiber and protein, and phytochemicals.

These results are then compiled and ranked, yielding a final Food Compass Score that ranges from 1 to 100, with 1 being the least healthy and 100 being the healthiest.

Foods with a score of 70 or higher should be encouraged to be consumed, while those with a score of 69 to 31 should be consumed in moderation. A score of 30 or lower implies that the meal or beverage should be consumed in moderation.

The Food Compass received an average score of 43.2, with sweets and desserts receiving the lowest score of roughly 16. Vegetables and were the top rating items. This is a condensed version of the information.