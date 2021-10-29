Scientists have discovered the reason for Alzheimer’s disease progression in the brain.

According to a new study released on Friday, toxic protein clusters considered to be responsible for the cognitive impairment linked with Alzheimer’s disease reach distinct parts of the brain early and then accumulate over decades.

The study, which was published in Science Advances, is the first to utilize human data to estimate the speed of molecular processes that lead to neurodegenerative disease, and it could have far-reaching ramifications for how scientists develop treatments.

It also debunks a long-held belief that Alzheimer’s disease progresses mostly due to clusters spreading between different brain regions in a “chain reaction,” as seen in mice and assumed to be true in humans.

“Two factors came together that really made this study possible,” Georg Meisl, the paper’s principal author and a chemist at the University of Cambridge, told AFP.

“One is highly detailed data from PET (scans) and various datasets we’ve assembled, and the other is mathematical models we’ve been constructing for the past ten years.”

The researchers tracked the aggregation of tau, one of two major proteins linked in Alzheimer’s disease, using over 400 post-mortem brain samples and 100 positron emission tomography scans from people living with the disease.

Tau and another protein called amyloid-beta form tangles and plaques, known as aggregates, in Alzheimer’s disease, which cause brain cells to die and contribute to brain atrophy.

As a result, memory loss, personality changes, and the inability to carry out daily duties are all symptoms of the disease, which affects 44 million people worldwide.

Previous animal studies revealed that the aggregates start in one area and then move throughout the brain, similar to how cancer spreads.

While such spread may occur, according to the new study, it is not the primary cause of illness progression.

“Once we have these seeds, little bits of aggregate throughout the brain,” Meisl explained, “they basically grow and that process determines the speed.”

An analogy from the Covid epidemic is how travel bans between countries failed to stop the virus from spreading since it was already reproducing within the countries attempting to keep it out.

The team was also able to calculate how long it takes for the aggregates to double in size, which is about five years. According to Meisl, this is a “encouraging” result since it suggests that the brain’s neurons are already capable of counteracting aggregates.

