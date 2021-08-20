Scientists have discovered that some baby bats babble like human infants.

According to a study released Thursday, certain bats are likewise quite communicative in their infancy and even create sounds that sound similar to our own tots’ googoo-gagas.

Babbling is essential for human children to establish the fine control over their vocal equipment that is required for speaking.

The bigger sac-winged bat, or Saccopteryx bilineata, is native to Central America, according to a study published in the journal Science.

“Human infants appear to babble on the one hand to interact with their caregivers, but they also do it when they’re completely alone, seemingly happily just exploring their voice, and that’s what our bats are doing,” study co-author Mirjam Knornschild, a behavioral ecologist at Berlin’s Museum of Natural History, told AFP.

Bats communicate through ultrasound, which is sound waves that are higher in frequency than human hearing, but they can also generate sounds that are audible to humans.

“To our ears, it sounds like a high-pitched twittering… Knornschild, who has worked with bats since 2003, described it as “melodic.”

Saccopteryx bilineata prefers to reside in trees rather than dark caves, making them easier to watch.

Between 2015 and 2016, researcher Ahana Fernandez, who is also affiliated with the Museum of Natural History in Berlin, spent hours in the jungle recording the babbling of 20 baby bats in Costa Rica and Panama.

Mammals, like humans, have a larynx and begin babbling about three weeks after birth and continue for about seven to ten weeks – until weaned.

The bats spend roughly 30% of their days babbling during this time, with sessions lasting on average about seven minutes, according to the researchers.

However, one bat babbled for 43 minutes, which is a lengthy time considering adult speech usually lasts only a few seconds.

Knornschild stated, “That’s something really, very odd that the other bat species that have been examined to date simply don’t accomplish.”

“They’re really talkative.”

The vocalizations were transformed into spectrograms, which are images of the vocalizations.

Knornschild continued, “Each syllable has a very specific shape, so to speak, and they are easy to discern by eye.”

The researchers examined almost 55,000 syllables made by the bats, discovering general traits of babbling in human newborns in the bats, such as repetition and a lack of meaning, as well as the noises following a rhythm.

Furthermore, the learning curve is not linear, as it is with humans.

Young bats have not yet grasped all of the 25 syllables in the adult repertoire. Brief News from Washington Newsday.