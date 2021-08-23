Scientists have developed ‘living materials,’ which can self-repair after being damaged.

Scientists have developed bacteria-based “living materials” that can self-repair when injured. The materials could one day be employed in medicine to promote skin restoration, according to the researchers.

Engineered living materials, or ELMs, were created using a genetically modified strain of bacteria known as Komagataeibacter rhaeticus.

Scientists arranged the bacteria into spheroids, which are sphere-shaped structures with sensors that allow them to detect damage.

The scientists then drilled holes in a layer of bacterial cellulose and put some spheroids into the holes.

The researchers discovered that the holes had been mended and that the material’s consistency and look had been restored after three days.

The findings were detailed in a paper published on August 19 in the journal Nature Communications.

Films for Wound Healing

“Our discovery opens a new method where generated materials can be utilized as modules with varied functions like in construction,” said Joaquin Caro-Astorga, a lead author of the paper and a research associate in the Department of Bioengineering at Imperial College London (ICL).

“The possibilities living materials that might result from this are diverse: for example, we could build wound-healing films where hormones and enzymes are produced by a bandage to aid skin restoration using yeast cells that emit medically relevant proteins.”

The US Office of Naval Research Global London contributed to the research. “We aim to prolong the lifetime of a product, prevent system breakdowns before the problem is obvious to the naked eye, and make the material think for itself,” said Patrick Rose, a science director at ICL, in a press statement.

The scientists now seek to construct more spheroid building pieces and combine them with materials like cotton or graphite to create more complex shapes.

It isn’t the first time that scientists have looked into self-repairing materials.

Authors Martin Hager and Stefan Zechel write in their book Self-Healing Polymer-Based Systems that self-healing polymers, another type of material, have been studied for nearly 40 years and have been shown to close cracks and regain mechanical capabilities.

Scientists have also explored into employing a sort of fungus to mend concrete fractures, and the Moore Laboratory at the University of Illinois is currently attempting to do it. This is a condensed version of the information.