Scientists have developed a camera that is so small that it can photograph your brain.

Scientists have developed a camera lens the size of a grain of salt that can capture higher-quality photographs of the insides of our bodies than existing technology can.

Nowadays, cameras may be found almost anywhere. Because light intensity sensors have been miniaturized, they may now be found on laptops, phones, doorbells, and other devices.

Traditional imaging systems, on the other hand, rely on a set of lenses to make images less fuzzy, which places a physical restriction on how compact cameras may be.

Meta-optics is another option. Hundreds of thousands of microscopic “nano-antennas,” minuscule devices that can capture and re-emit light on a nanoscale scale, are used in these. A sheet of paper is around 100,000 nanometers thick as a comparison.

This technology has been used in the past, but the images are often weak and the fields of view are small. Researchers have now proposed “neural nano-optics,” which combines the above technologies with machine learning.

Its creators claim it can produce full-color shots with a 40-degree field of view, due in part to a deep learning computer program that aids in image construction.

According to the researchers, the image quality is “on par” with that of a commercially available compound lens that is 550,000 times larger.

The accompanying photographs, which include photos of bowls of fruit, a chameleon, and a flower, appear to illustrate that the brain nano-optics images are identical to the compound lens images.

The small camera “may permit new capabilities” in medical imagery within people’s bodies, according to a research explaining the technique. Many of these cameras, according to the study, might be spread across surfaces like “optical ‘dust.'”

According to a news statement from the Princeton University Engineering School, the new optical system incorporating the nano-antennas is only half a millimeter wide.

In a press statement, Ethan Tseng, a computer science Ph.D. student at the university who co-led the research, said: “Designing and configuring these tiny microstructures to perform what you want has been a difficulty.

“It’s difficult to capture big field of view RGB photos because there are millions of these tiny microstructures, and they’re not all visible. This is a condensed version of the information.