Scientists have been baffled by seven mysteries of the universe.

There are numerous unresolved mysteries in the universe. Is there life on other planets? What is the nature of the universe? And why does it exist in the first place? Scientists are currently pondering some of the world’s most pressing unanswered topics.

Here are ten questions they’re currently researching:

Dark Matter (No. 1)

Planets, stars, galaxies, and everything else visible in the cosmos account for less than 5% of the overall universe. Scientists believe that the remaining 26.8% is made up of a material known as “dark matter.” This substance isn’t visible or interacts with light, but everything moves to its gravitational beat.

“Despite being assumed to be invisible, neither emitting or absorbing light, dark matter can be identified by its gravitational influence on the movements and appearance of other objects in the Universe, such as stars or galaxies,” according to the European Space Agency (ESA).

According to ESA, “astronomers believe that dark matter is the dominant sort of matter in the Universe – yet it remains obscure” based on this indirect evidence.

Dark Energy, No. 2

What about the remaining 68% of the universe? It’s thought to be “dark energy” by cosmologists. If dark matter appears to bind galaxies together, dark energy seeks to separate them. However, no one knows exactly what dark matter or energy is made of.

According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, “We know how dark energy impacts the expansion of the universe, thus we know how much there is. Aside than that, it’s a complete enigma. It is, nonetheless, a significant puzzle.” Quantum Entanglement is a term used to describe the phenomenon of quantum entangle Quantum entanglement has been described as “spooky action at a distance” by Albert Einstein. It’s a phenomenon in which two particles from completely separate parts of the universe can be linked and reproduce their partner’s behavior.

To connect particles over such long distances, they must communicate signals faster than the speed of light, which is impossible according to established physics.

Objects are only supposed to be influenced by their immediate environment, therefore the idea that a particle could be influenced by something on the other side of the universe is perplexing.

4. What’s on the Other Side of Black Holes?

Black holes are regions of space where gravity is so strong that everything in its vicinity is sucked in—not even light can escape its gravitational attraction.

Scientists estimate that there are millions of black holes in the universe. This is a condensed version of the information.