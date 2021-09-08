Scientists Discovered That the Milky Way Is Messier Than They Thought.

Astronomers have discovered that the distribution of gas and dust from various origins in our galaxy, as well as heavy elements inside them, is less even than previously thought. The discovery could push scientists to rethink how the Milky Way and other galaxies developed because these are the raw elements for star creation.

Because gas, dust, and elements heavier than heliumâ€”which astronomers refer to as “metals” despite the fact that they are often just atoms in a gasâ€”are such important components of any galaxy, knowing their composition and distribution is crucial to understanding how galaxies form and change over time.

Astronomers from the University of Geneva (UNIGE) employed a new technique to determine the overall composition of gas and dust in the atmosphere of stars throughout the Milky Way, using the Hubble Space Telescope and the Very Large Telescope in the Atacama Desert region of Northern Chile.

They were able to trace the entire amount of metals in the dust and compare it to past totals in this way. They observed that stars in some places only possessed 10% of the heavy components that our star, the Sun, possesses. The study was published in the journal Nature on Wednesday.

In a press release, Jens-Kristian Krogager, a researcher at the UNIGE Department of Astronomy, said, “This discovery plays a vital role in the formulation of theoretical models on the origin and evolution of galaxies.” “We will have to modify the simulations in the future by increasing the resolution so that we can include these changes in metallicity at different regions in the Milky Way,” says the researcher.

Supernovas are violent and powerful explosions that occur as stars near the end of their lives. Heavy elements are dispersed throughout galaxies, clumping in cold regions. These elements are added to the mix as hydrogen and helium condense in these chilly dense areas to form stars.

Annalisa De Cia of the UNIGE Faculty of Science led the team. “When the Milky Way was born, more than 10 billion years ago, it contained no metals,” she said in a press release. Then the metals created by the stars gradually enriched the environment.”

Astronomers had previously presumed that the material was distributed uniformly. This is a condensed version of the information.